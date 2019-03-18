The Nest x Yale Smart Lock adds a passcode to your front door for $211.50 (Reg. $279)

Mar. 18th 2019 2:10 pm ET

0

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Nest x Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect for $211.65 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $68 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is one of the best prices we have tracked. When I added passcode entry to my door I’d never go back without a fight. Not only does this lock let you get in that way, it also lets you unlock from the Nest app for those times when you’re getting ready to haul a bunch of groceries inside. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

When it comes to alternatives, it’s easy to recommend the August Smart Lock for $132. It doesn’t have a built-in passcode but does offer slick aluminum design and an ecosystem that can unlock all sorts of additional options like the upcoming View DoorBell or Smart KeyPad. A 10 minute installation keeps this project quick and simple.

Nest x Yale Smart Lock features:

  • Keyless Deadbolt: It’s secure and tamper-proof. No lost keys. No picked locks.
  • Remote Access: Lock and unlock the door with the Nest app. Without a key.
  • Unique Passcodes: Give passcodes to family and guests. Set schedules to let them in.
  • Access History: Get alerts when someone locks and unlocks the door.
  • One-touch Locking: Just tap to lock on your way out.
  • Auto-lock: It can lock automatically when Nest knows you’re away.
  • Works with the Nest Secure Alarm System: Unlock the door, and the alarm disarms automatically.
  • Colors: Satin Nickel, Oil Rubbed Bronze and Polished Brass.

