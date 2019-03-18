Be ready for weekend projects w/ RIDGID’s corded trim router & sander at $99 ($150+ value)

Home Depot is offering the RIDGID 5.5 Amp Corded Fixed Base Trim Router with 2.4 Amp Corded 1/4 Sheet Sander for $99 shipped. For comparison, the router is $110 by itself at Home Depot and the sander adds another $55 value to the bundle. If you have some projects planned for this spring, having a quality sander and router on-hand is a must. This will let you have perfect joints, edges, and super smooth surfaces. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Be ready for any project by picking up this $21 Prime shipped 15-piece Tungsten Carbide Router Bit Set. This will make sure that you have the right tool for the job whenever you start your next woodworking project.
RIDGID Trim Router and Sander features:
RIDGID introduces the 5.5 Amp Corded Trim Router with Free 2.4 Amp Corded 1/4 Sheet Sander. If you are looking for a compact router that can do it all, the RIDGID Trim Router is the one for the job. The kit also includes a 1/4 in. sheet sander. A conveniently located micro-adjust dial offers precise depth control for reliable routing. The flat, no-mar top makes bit changes easier. SOFTStart and variable speed features help you gradually start the motor and adjust the speed to match the material type. Overmold provides an excellent grip. Backed by the Industry Leading Lifetime Service Agreement, this kit comes with the 5.5 Amp Corded Trim Router, 1/4 Sheet Sander, clear round and square bases, an edge guide, a 1/4 in. bit, and operator’s manuals.