Garmin’s budget-friendly Vivosmart HR+ tracks steps, heart rate, more: $50 (Refurb, Orig. $220)

BuyDig is offering the Garmin Vivosmart HR+ Activity Tracker for $49.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $220, you would expect to pay $140 in new condition at Amazon or B&H and this is a match for our last mention. For those who don’t want to drop a few hundred on an Apple Watch, this Garmin tracks your steps, heart rate, floors climbed, GPS, and more at a fraction of the cost. Plus, with the included Garmin Connect app, you can stay motivated with fitness challenges and coaching. Rated 3.7/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.
To give your Vivosmart HR+ a different look, check out this band for just over $15 Prime shipped at Amazon. This is perfect for if you plan to wear the tracker to a fancier event or just want a different look entirely.
Garmin Vivosmart HR+ Activity Tracker features:
- GPS tracks distance and pace while mapping out your run or walk
- Swim-friendly, sleek band is comfortable to wear all day, and the always-on touchscreen display shows your stats, even in sunlight
- Estimates steps, distance, calories, floors climbed, activity intensity and heart rate on your wrist
- Receive full suite of smart notifications, which includes email, call, text, social media alerts and more (when paired to a compatible smart phone)
- Auto sync to Garmin Connect Mobile to join fitness challenges, review data and receive smart coaching
