This 12-Cup Coffee Maker has a glass carafe & will only run you $15 today (Reg. up to $40)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Insignia 12-Cup Coffee Maker (NS-CM12BK9) for $14.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Regularly up to $40, you can grab this simple coffee maker at $25 off today. Features include a 12-cup capacity, a glass carafe, auto shut-off and a pause function so you can sneak a cup in before the brewing process in complete. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
Sure, it might not be the best brand name option out there. But at just $15, it is certainly worth considering as a backup or even for the lake house. You’ll be hard-pressed to find any coffee maker with a more recognizable name for less. Even the AmazonBasics 5-Cup Coffeemaker goes for $5 more.
Insignia 12-Cup Coffee Maker:
Start your day with fresh, delicious coffee when you use this Insignia 12-cup coffee maker. The programmable settings make it easy to have your coffee ready when you wake up, and the adjustable strength options provide convenient options for light or robust results. Featuring a handy pause option, this Insignia 12-cup coffee maker lets you fill up your mug before the brew cycle is complete.