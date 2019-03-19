This 12-Cup Coffee Maker has a glass carafe & will only run you $15 today (Reg. up to $40)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Insignia 12-Cup Coffee Maker (NS-CM12BK9) for $14.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Regularly up to $40, you can grab this simple coffee maker at $25 off today. Features include a 12-cup capacity, a glass carafe, auto shut-off and a pause function so you can sneak a cup in before the brewing process in complete. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Sure, it might not be the best brand name option out there. But at just $15, it is certainly worth considering as a backup or even for the lake house. You’ll be hard-pressed to find any coffee maker with a more recognizable name for less. Even the AmazonBasics 5-Cup Coffeemaker goes for $5 more.

Insignia 12-Cup Coffee Maker: