Build a custom PC w/ an 8-core CPU, motherboard, & 250GB NVMe SSD: $300 ($400+ value)

Newegg is offering a bundle that includes AMD’s Ryzen 7 2700 3.2GHz processor, Gigabyte’s X370 motherboard, and a 250GB HP NVMe SSD for $299.99 shipped. If purchased separately, the processor alone is $250, the motherboard adds another $110 value, and the SSD is around $60, for a grand total of over $400 in value. If you want to start building your own computer, this is a great starting point for a powerhouse. The Ryzen 7 2700 processor features 8 cores and 16 threads of power, making it a monster for just about any task you throw at it. Plus, the X370 motherboard you get here is designed for overclocking to make sure you’re getting the absolute most power you can out of your build. All products are well-rated at Amazon.

Really, the only things left after getting this bundle to purchase is a case, power supply, and graphics card. Once you have all that, you’re ready to go on your very own custom built computer! Not sure exactly how to start? We’ve got a video guide (below) and step-by-step instructions that can help walk you through the process.

AMD Ryzen 7 2700 CPU features: