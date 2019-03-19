Parents-to-be will appreciate this Cetaphil Baby Bath Time Essentials Set for $14 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Cetaphil Baby Sensitive Skin Bath Time Essentials Gift Set for $14.39 Prime shipped. Just clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save to see this discounted price. While this set is regularly priced at $18 on Amazon, also consider the cost of the individual items. For example, the included lotion goes for $9 at Target, the diaper cream fetches $6 at Walgreens, and the wash & shampoo is available for $5 at Dollar General. This would make an excellent gift for an expecting parent, especially since Cetaphil products are highly-rated overall. Note: Be sure to cancel Subscribe & Save to avoid being billed for future shipments at higher rates.

Another good gift for a parent-to-be is the Cetaphil Baby Mommy and Me Travel Kit at $11. It includes five travel-sized items, a washcloth, and a reusable bag.

Cetaphil Baby Sensitive Skin Bath Time Essentials Set: