Dyson’s AM08 Air Multiplier Fan w/ a bladeless design is down to $150 (Refurb, Orig. $450)

For today only, Woot is offering the factory refurbished Dyson AM08 Air Multiplier Bladeless Oscillating Pedestal Fan for $149.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $450, a new one goes for $317 at Amazon. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention on a refurb model. It features an adjustable tilt control, a remote control with 10 airflow settings, a sleep timer and more. It comes with a 6-month Dyson warranty and carries a 4/5 star rating from over 65% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

If the Dyson name and bladeless design don’t do anything for you, there are several fans out there for less that will get the job done. The AmazonBasics Air-Circulator Floor Fan goes for $26 shipped and the Holmes 12-Inch Fan with remote goes for $35.

Dyson AM08 Air Multiplier Fan: