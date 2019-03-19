Dyson’s AM08 Air Multiplier Fan w/ a bladeless design is down to $150 (Refurb, Orig. $450)

For today only, Woot is offering the factory refurbished Dyson AM08 Air Multiplier Bladeless Oscillating Pedestal Fan for $149.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $450, a new one goes for $317 at Amazon. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention on a refurb model. It features an adjustable tilt control, a remote control with 10 airflow settings, a sleep timer and more. It comes with a 6-month Dyson warranty and carries a 4/5 star rating from over 65% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.
If the Dyson name and bladeless design don’t do anything for you, there are several fans out there for less that will get the job done. The AmazonBasics Air-Circulator Floor Fan goes for $26 shipped and the Holmes 12-Inch Fan with remote goes for $35.
Dyson AM08 Air Multiplier Fan:
Instead of using blades, Dyson fans use patented Air Multiplier technology for powerful air projection. Air is accelerated through an annular aperture, drawing in surrounding air to project a high-velocity cooling airflow. And with no blades, the airflow is smooth — not choppy. Dyson engineers developed AM08 to be 35 percent quieter and more energy-efficient than its predecessor AM03. The addition of a sleep timer enables you to program the fan to turn off after preset time periods ranging from 15 minutes to nine hours.