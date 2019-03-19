Nordstrom Rack’s Sandal Sale takes up to 60% off Birkenstock, Sperry, Nike & more from $19

Nordstrom Rack’s Sandal Sale with up to 60% off Birkenstock, Steve Madden, adidas & more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Birkenstock Arizona Classics are on sale for $40, which is down from their original rate of $100. These sandals are great for spring and summer and will be a go-to for casual wear. These popular sandals are highly rated overall and they’re also available in a similar women’s style, which are also on sale for $90, down from their original rate of $150. Find the rest of our top picks below.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Birkenstock Arizona Classics $40 (Orig. $100)
- Sanuk Beer Cozy Ultra Flip-Flop $19 (Orig. $34)
- Sperry Topsail Flip-Flop $25 (Orig. $35)
- Nike Kawa Adjustable Slide $27 (Orig. $35)
- Tommy Hilfiger Davidson Flip-Flop $22 (Orig. $50)
The most notable deals for women include:
- Steve Madden Hoku Leather Sandal $40 (Orig. $60)
- Aldo Croreni T-Strap Flat Sandal $25 (Orig. $50)
- Birkenstock Siena Slide Sandal $90 (Orig. $150)
- Splendid Jensen Platform Espadrille $60 (Orig. $108)
- Dolce Vita Cato Asymmetrical Sandal $40 (Orig. $80)
