Nordstrom Rack’s Sandal Sale takes up to 60% off Birkenstock, Sperry, Nike & more from $19

- Mar. 19th 2019 10:19 am ET

from $19
0

Nordstrom Rack’s Sandal Sale with up to 60% off Birkenstock, Steve Madden, adidas & more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Birkenstock Arizona Classics are on sale for $40, which is down from their original rate of $100. These sandals are great for spring and summer and will be a go-to for casual wear. These popular sandals are highly rated overall and they’re also available in a similar women’s style, which are also on sale for $90, down from their original rate of $150. Find the rest of our top picks below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

from $19

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Nordstrom rack

Nordstrom rack

About the Author