Amazon’s #1 best-selling 49-inch smart HDTV has never gone for less: $220 (Reg. $280), more

- Mar. 19th 2019 8:02 pm ET

Amazon offers the TCL 49-inch 1080p Smart Roku HDTV for $219.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally $280, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Though it doesn’t pack a 4K HDR display, this TV is perfect for the office or game room as it features Roku built-in for Netflix and more. Plus, it offers three HDMI inputs for you to hook up a PS4, Xbox One, or other media device. Rated 4.5/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Other TVs on sale:

TCL 49-inch Smart HDTV features:

  • Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 43.5″ x 25.4″ x 3.1″, TV with stand: 43.5″ x 27.6″ x 8.7″
  • Smart functionality delivers all your favorite content with over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, accessible through the simple and intuitive Roku TV
  • 1080p HD resolution for a crisp picture
  • Direct-lit LED produces great picture quality
  • Inputs: 3 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical Audio Out
