Amazon’s #1 best-selling 49-inch smart HDTV has never gone for less: $220 (Reg. $280), more

Amazon offers the TCL 49-inch 1080p Smart Roku HDTV for $219.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally $280, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Though it doesn’t pack a 4K HDR display, this TV is perfect for the office or game room as it features Roku built-in for Netflix and more. Plus, it offers three HDMI inputs for you to hook up a PS4, Xbox One, or other media device. Rated 4.5/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Nomad Base Station

Other TVs on sale:

TCL 49-inch Smart HDTV features: