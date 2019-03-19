UGG boots, sneakers, apparel, accessories & more up to 60% off at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom’s Rack UGG Flash Event takes up to 70% off select shoes for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. Update your wardrobe with the men’s Hafstein Waterproof Boots that are very stylish and are on sale for $100, which is $80 off the original rate. These boots will look great with jeans or khakis alike. They also feature a cushioned insole for added comfort and their cherry color is very unique.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Hafstein Waterproof Boot $100 (Orig. $180)
- Jakob Jogger Pants $50 (Orig. $85)
- Alder Moc UGGpure Lined Slipper $60 (Orig. $90)
- Australia Dagmann Chukka Boot $95 (Orig. $200)
- Trigo Unlined Sneaker $58 (Orig. $130)
For women, the Kari Sandals will be a staple to wear with dresses, shorts, jeans and more. Their criss-cross design and contrasting color scheme will stand out with any look. Plus, they’re on sale for $80, which is 20% off the original rate.
The most notable deals for women include:
- Kari Sandal $80 (Orig. $110)
- Classic Lined Tall Boots $55 (Orig. $99)
- Elena Platform Wedge Sandal $80 (Orig. $130)
- Gracen Riding Boots $200 (Orig. $325)
- Sammy Sneaker $70 (Orig. $110)
