As the weather warms up, alert drivers when you bike w/ these rechargeable lights for under $9

akaleDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Rechargeable Bike Light Set for $8.96 Prime shipped when you use code HK92BOK8 at checkout. Regularly $13, this beats our last mention by a few cents and is the lowest we’ve tracked in a few years. With the weather warming up and snow (finally) melting across most of the country, it’s time to dust off the bike and start enjoying sweet sunshine again. Plus, there are no batteries to change as it’s rechargeable. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Another way to stay safe when riding is a bell. Check out this Aluminum Bike Bell for $6 Prime shipped at Amazon. It’s a #1 best-seller there and will help alert people to your presence as you ride.
Akale Rechargeable Bike Light Set features:
- USB rechargeable bike light
- Water resistant rated to IPX4
- Front cycle light supports full brightness, half brightness, fast flashing, and slow flashing mode
- Taillight features constant and flicker mode (4 MODE full brightness, half brightness, fast flashing, and slow flashing mode) to alert following cars/ people.
- Universal design mount, make one size to fit all bike
- Can be used as an emergency flashlight, keep it inside your car, basement, attic, and emergency kit