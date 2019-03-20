This backpack has an external USB port, room for a 15-inch MacBook, more: $15 (over 25% off)

- Mar. 20th 2019 1:40 pm ET

Beyle (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 15.6-inch Laptop Backpack for $15.29 Prime shipped when coupon code 25BPOD4O has been applied during checkout. That’s 25% off the current rate there, a $10 savings compared to what it’s been fetching, and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. In addition to having a dedicated storage compartment for up to a 15-inch MacBook Pro, this backpack also offers an external USB port for easily topping off an iPhone or iPad on-the-go. Simply connect a battery pack inside and you won’t need to fumble for power later on. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

I like to keep cables tamed in my bag using rubber bands. You can do the same with an 80-pack for $6. Before I began doing this I would always have a tangled mess that would lead me to pulling every cable out instead of just the one I needed.

Beyle 15.6-inch Laptop Backpack features:

  • This backpack has multiple storage compartments and features, which can be used as additional supplies and accessories for laptops, iPhone, iPad, pens, keys, wallets, books, clothes, bottles, passports, etc.
  • You can charge your phone, tablet and other devices easily and conveniently without opening up the backpack.
  • The front and side buckles provide a good protection that prevent from unzipping the bag and stealing valuables. It is more convenient than coded lock.

