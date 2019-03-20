BISSELL’s PowerBrush Carpet Cleaner is made to eliminate tough pet stains: $90 (Save $20)

- Mar. 20th 2019 2:32 pm ET

$90
Amazon is offering the BISSELL TurboClean PowerBrush Pet Carpet Cleaner (2085) for $89.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and the best price we’ve seen at Amazon in nearly a year. One of the few downsides of having pets around the house is when they make a mess. This carpet cleaner makes what could be a timely ordeal quick and easy to clean up. It weighs in at 12 pounds, making it a cinch to carry around the house. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a small handheld cleaner, take a gander at BISSELL’s Pet Stain Eraser for $75. This Amazon best-seller may not be as powerful as the full-fledged carpet cleaner above, but it’s portable and can be used with one hand.

BISSELL PowerBrush Carpet Cleaner features:

  • Bissell lightest upright carpet cleaner, at 12 lb., is easy to maneuver and carry
  • Great for removing tracked-in dirt and stains from Area rugs and entryways. 2 Tank System keeps clean and dirty water separate
  • 4-Row rotating dirt lifter power brush combined with powerful suction to loosen and remove dirt. Power Rating : 3.4 amps. Brush System : 4 Row DirtLifter PowerBrush
  • Powerful Bissell oxy-based Formula removes stains like coffee, wine, grape juice, and pet stains
  • Convenient, collapsible handle for easy storing. Cleaning Path Width – 9.5 Inches. Tank Capacity – 1/2 Gallon.Brush System:4 Row DirtLifter PowerBrush
