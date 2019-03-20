Power outage? That’s no problem w/ CyberPower’s 8-Outlet UPS: $105 shipped (Reg. $130)

Newegg is offering the CyberPower 8-Outlet UPS 1350VA/810W (C1350LA) for $104.95 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there, a $30 savings when compared to a similar unit on Amazon, and is about $5 off the lowest price we have tracked. I bought my first UPS several years ago to keep my Wi-Fi and iMac powered up during outages, I loved it so much I’ve grabbed several more that are used for mesh Wi-Fi, game consoles, a TV, and more. Although they’re not powerful to keep a full-blown TV running for hours, they keep it up during flickers and brief outages. Reviews are still rolling in, but so far its sitting at 4.6/5 stars and CyberPower is well-rated overall.

If you don’t need as beefy of a unit, have a look at APC’s 6-Outlet solution for $45. All of plugs are protected from surges and four of them are supplied battery power when the electricity goes out. A 5-foot power cord provides plenty of wiggle room for most spaces.

CyberPower 8-Outlet UPS features: