Power outage? That’s no problem w/ CyberPower’s 8-Outlet UPS: $105 shipped (Reg. $130)

- Mar. 20th 2019 11:39 am ET

$105
0

Newegg is offering the CyberPower 8-Outlet UPS 1350VA/810W (C1350LA) for $104.95 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there, a $30 savings when compared to a similar unit on Amazon, and is about $5 off the lowest price we have tracked. I bought my first UPS several years ago to keep my Wi-Fi and iMac powered up during outages, I loved it so much I’ve grabbed several more that are used for mesh Wi-Fi, game consoles, a TV, and more. Although they’re not powerful to keep a full-blown TV running for hours, they keep it up during flickers and brief outages. Reviews are still rolling in, but so far its sitting at 4.6/5 stars and CyberPower is well-rated overall.

If you don’t need as beefy of a unit, have a look at APC’s 6-Outlet solution for $45. All of plugs are protected from surges and four of them are supplied battery power when the electricity goes out. A 5-foot power cord provides plenty of wiggle room for most spaces.

CyberPower 8-Outlet UPS features:

  • 1350 VA / 810 Watts Simulated Sine Wave UPS
  • 8 Outlets
  • RJ11 / RJ45 and Coax Protection
  • Line-Interactive Topology
  • AVR & GreenPower UPS
  • Multifunction LCD Display
  • EMI / RFI Filters
$105

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Newegg Cyberpower

About the Author