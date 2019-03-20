Osprey’s Ultralight Zip Toiletry Organizer drops to $26 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $35)

Amazon is currently offering the Osprey Ultralight Zip Toiletry Organizer in Lime Green for $25.78 shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and around $10 off the regular rate. This is a great way to travel with your essentials and it has a hook to hang over the door to easily access your items. It also has a clear bag that connects and can be removed or used on its own for trips. Plus, its waterproof exterior keeps all of your toiletry items safe. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out Samsonite’s Travel Sale with luggage, duffel bags, backpacks and more at up to 50% off. Plus, it’s offering an extra 20% off your order.

Osprey Ultralight Toiletry Organizer features: