Osprey’s Ultralight Zip Toiletry Organizer drops to $26 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $35)

- Mar. 20th 2019 12:48 pm ET

$26
0

Amazon is currently offering the Osprey Ultralight Zip Toiletry Organizer in Lime Green for $25.78 shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and around $10 off the regular rate. This is a great way to travel with your essentials and it has a hook to hang over the door to easily access your items. It also has a clear bag that connects and can be removed or used on its own for trips. Plus, its waterproof exterior keeps all of your toiletry items safe.  Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out Samsonite’s Travel Sale with luggage, duffel bags, backpacks and more at up to 50% off. Plus, it’s offering an extra 20% off your order. 

Osprey Ultralight Toiletry Organizer features:

  • A removable see through pouch allows small items to be seen so it is not necessary to dig around in the pouch
  • A multiple pocketing system ensures dedicated space for certain items
  • Hanging clip loop allows the organizer to hang from bathroom hooks or tree branches
  • Four interior zipper pockets and two slip pockets. One exterior zipper pocket.
$26

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author