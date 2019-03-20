Toggle outdoor power from anywhere w/ this weatherproof smart plug at $17.50 (Reg. $25+)

Shihong US (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Teckin Outdoor Smart Plug for $17.49 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code TECKINSS31 during checkout. That’s $8+ off the typical rate there and is the first time we’ve tracked it below $26. Thanks to IP44 weatherproofing, you can make your outside gear a bit smarter with this budget-friendly plug. Not only can you use the Smart Life app to toggle power on both outlets, you can also hook it up with Alexa or Google Assistant to enable voice control. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
If you haven’t heard of Teckin before, I can assure you that their smart plugs work well. I have several of them in my home and even mentioned them in my recent Echo Dot Diary post. Setup is a cinch and they’ve worked flawlessly at my home for several months now.
Teckin Outdoor Smart Plug features:
- The outdoor smart plug compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. Simply plug in a device, connect to your Wi-Fi network, and download the Smart Life app. It’s as easy as one, two, three. Note：It only supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network, not support 5.0GHz Wi-Fi. Connect devices to the smart plug by using the free Smart Life App on your phone and enjoy hands-free lifestyle.
- 2 AC outlets with Waterproof Button Cap design, protects module from dirt and debris when not in use. 15A/1875W Max for each, App/ voice control 2 appliances independently or together. Differ From Others.
- You can also set automatic daily timers or create on/off so that your devices can turn on and off on their own. You will never forget to turn off the electric appliance, you’ll see a dramatic decrease in your electrical bill almost immediately.
- IP44 Weatherproof, FCC/ RoHS certified. With ABS fireproof material and splash-proof design, features weather and impact resistant housing withstands damp or wet conditions.