Stay organized when traveling w/ a 6-pc. packing cube set for $14 Prime shipped (Reg. $20+)

Veken (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6-pc. Packing Cube Set for $13.99 Prime shipped when coupon code RTXRFRKI has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $8 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. Most of us loathe packing. This is especially true when there are limits to how much can fit and keep items in an order. With this packing cube set, you’ll be able to keep everything in a specific cube and compress items inside, providing you with a bit more room in your bag. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Be prepared for flights with two toiletry bags for $8. Each bag’s clear design is TSA approved and is sure to make bag checks go as fast as possible. Each bag measures 8 x 6 x 3-inches, giving you plenty of room to store the necessities.

Veken Packing Cube Set features: