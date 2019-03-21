GAP offers up to 50% off spring must-haves + an extra 30% off your purchase from $14

For two days only, GAP is offering up to 50% off spring must-haves and an extra 30% off your purchase with code YOURS at checkout (Not eligible on mystery deals and select new arrivals). Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery.

The Crewneck Pullover Sweater in Linen for men is a classic piece that’s great for spring and summer weather. It can be worn with jeans, shorts or khakis alike and is available in an array of color options. This sweater is lightweight for breathability and its rolled neck design is very popular. Score this sweater on sale for just $28, which is down from its original rate of $60. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from GAP.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: