Spring nights can be chilly, keep warm w/ Lasko’s Portable Space Heater: $16.50 (Reg. $25)

- Mar. 21st 2019 4:38 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Lasko Ceramic Portable Space Heater for $16.58 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $8 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is within a couple bucks of the lowest we have tracked. With 1,500 watts of power and 11 temperature settings, you’ll have granular control over how your space is heated. A convenient carrying handle makes it easy to haul this heater from room to room. This best-selling space heater is rated 4+ stars from 75% of reviewers.

Looking for a colorful option? Amazon’s in-house Personal Heater is $16 and is available in four different colors. At 500 watts, it’s not as powerful as the heater above, but it could be much easier to find a color way that matches the decor in your home.

Lasko Ceramic Portable Space Heater features:

  • 3 quiet settings include high heat, low heat, and fan only to make this electric space heater ideal for warming up an area in your home.
  • An adjustable thermostat allows you to adjust the heater’s 1500 watt ceramic heating element. With 11 different temperature settings you’re sure to find a comfortable setting. Simply turn the dial to the heat setting you desire and enjoy comforting warmth.
