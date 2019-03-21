Le Creuset gets you cooking this spring with up to 50% off cookware sets & bakeware items from $40

Le Creuset Spring Sale offers up to 50% off new sets for the season and bakeware dishes. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. The set of 3 Heritage Baking Dishes is one of our top picks from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $130. For comparison, this set was originally priced at $170. These dishes are extremely versatile to use for desserts, lasagna, vegetables and much more. The set comes in three size options and is freezer, dishwasher and ove- safe. Plus, it’s available in four color schemes. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks from Le Creuset include:
- 5-Piece Signature Set $525 (Orig. $685)
- 6-Piece Signature Set $750 (Orig. $990)
- 8-Piece Cast Iron Set $875 (Orig. $1,255)
- Nonstick Stainless Steel Pans $180 (Orig. $270)
- Heritage Baking Dishes, Set of 3 $130 (Orig. $170)
- 4-Piece Cookie Set $100 (Orig. $137)
- Metallics Collection Stackable $40 (Orig. $48)
- …and even more deals…
