Levi’s Spring Savings Event refreshes your denim: 30% off orders of $100 + up to 50% off sale items

Levi’s Spring Savings Event takes $30 off orders of $100 or more with code GETFRESH at checkout. Plus, it’s offering up to 50% off sale items. Orders of $100 or more receive free delivery.
A standout from this sale is the men’s 502 Taper Fit Jeans for $39, which is down from their original rate of $80. These jeans features a modern fit and a straight hem that can be easily rolled for a fresh look. They’re also available in two wash options and include stretch for all day comfort.
Our top picks for men include:
- 502 Taper Fit Jeans $39 (Orig. $80)
- 511 Slim Fit Jeans $65 (Orig. $88)
- Quilted Jacket $110 (Orig. $168)
- 514 Straight Fit Stretch Jeans $45 (Orig. $60)
- Two Pocket Military Jacket $110 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Ex-boyfriend Trucker Jacket will be a must-have for spring. This jacket will look wonderful over dresses, T-shirts, sweaters and more. Originally it was priced at $90; however, during the sale it’s marked down to $50.
Our top picks for women include:
- 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans $45 (Orig. $90)
- Ex-boyfriend Trucker Jacket $50 (Orig. $90)
- 711 Skinny Jeans $60 (Orig. $90)
- Wedgie Fit Jeans $80 (Orig. $158)
- 501 Shorts $45 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…