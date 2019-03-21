Levi’s Spring Savings Event refreshes your denim: 30% off orders of $100 + up to 50% off sale items

Levi’s Spring Savings Event takes $30 off orders of $100 or more with code GETFRESH at checkout. Plus, it’s offering up to 50% off sale items. Orders of $100 or more receive free delivery.

A standout from this sale is the men’s 502 Taper Fit Jeans for $39, which is down from their original rate of $80. These jeans features a modern fit and a straight hem that can be easily rolled for a fresh look. They’re also available in two wash options and include stretch for all day comfort.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Ex-boyfriend Trucker Jacket will be a must-have for spring. This jacket will look wonderful over dresses, T-shirts, sweaters and more. Originally it was priced at $90; however, during the sale it’s marked down to $50.

Our top picks for women include: