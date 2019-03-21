Build a PC, change an iPhone screen, upgrade your MacBook & more w/ this $24 screwdriver set

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 86-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $23.79 Prime shipped when you use the code HA21HA21HH at checkout. Regularly closer to $35, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. I personally own two of these sets and find them indispensable when working on electronics. I always find just the right screwdriver tip or tweezers in this kit, making repair easy and simple. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
The Titan Tools Mini Magnetic Parts Tray for $5 Prime shipped is another must-have. It’ll keep all of your screws in one place so you don’t lose a thing when you’re working on a project.
Oria Precision Screwdriver Set features:
- Durable Portable Nylon Bag : Professional portable hardware tools with perfect weight & compact design for easy carry. The tools in the bag made of durable nylon will be carried home and out for various uses easily.
- Multi-Magnetic Screwdriver Set : 86 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set have more tools, which includes utility knife, Anti-Static tweezers, Anti-Static Wrist Strap, SIM card ejector pin and LCD Suction Cup, Triangle plectrum, plastic spudgers, metal spudgers, SIM card shells, Magnetizing and demagnetizing tool, etc.
- High Quality & Well Perform : These durable screwdriver bits are made of CRV steel, whose hardness can reach to HRC52-56, you can use it for long time. The non-slip driver in the market is machined from a single piece of aluminum, and cover with the Silica gel, it also with a ball bearing mounted swivel top.
- Special Screwdriver Bits For Phone 7/ 7 Plus : This updated advanced screwdriver set includes new bits (“Y size 0.8” and “Mainboard size 1.5”) for Phone 7/ 7 Plus. These bits are added for the sake of meeting the needs of iPhone 7/iPhone 7 Plus users.
- Ergonomic Design : The unique driver is skid proof as well as anti static, which makes it be held more easily and safer for a long time.