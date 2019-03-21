Build a PC, change an iPhone screen, upgrade your MacBook & more w/ this $24 screwdriver set

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 86-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $23.79 Prime shipped when you use the code HA21HA21HH at checkout. Regularly closer to $35, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. I personally own two of these sets and find them indispensable when working on electronics. I always find just the right screwdriver tip or tweezers in this kit, making repair easy and simple. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

The Titan Tools Mini Magnetic Parts Tray for $5 Prime shipped is another must-have. It’ll keep all of your screws in one place so you don’t lose a thing when you’re working on a project.

Oria Precision Screwdriver Set features: