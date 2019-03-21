This Pruveeo 1080p Dash Cam unobtrusively mounts to your windshield: $27.50 (Over 30% off)

PRUVEEO USA (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its F5 1080P Wi-Fi Dash Cam for $27.49 shipped when coupon code JU5FRCGI has been applied during checkout. That’s 40% off the current rate, 30% off what it has been fetching there historically and beats the previous low by 50 cents. With a sleek design, this dash cam looks quite a bit different from most competitors, this option easily mounts to your windshield using 2-way tape. Built-in Wi-Fi allows you to download footage directly to your iOS or Android device without needing to fiddle with a microSD card or messy cables. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Keep the footage rolling when you put some of today’s savings to work with an $8 Samsung 32GB MicroSD Card. According to reviewers, a card of this size will yield around 3 hours of rolling footage. That’s plenty to keep a few days of driving for most folks readily accessible.

Pruveeo F5 1080P Wi-Fi Dash Cam features: