Serena & Lily The Spring Design Event takes 20% off sitewide: dining, decor & more

Serena & Lily’s The Spring Design Event takes 20% off everything with code INSPO at checkout. Shipping charges apply and vary per order. The Westport Queen Duvet Cover is a stunning option and the blue and white stripes will be timeless to use for years to come. It’s on the pricey side at $318 and originally retailed at $398; however, Serena & Lily is known for its high quality and durability. Also, be sure to pick up the Goose Duvet Insert that’s on sale from $238 for the lightweight version. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks from Serena & Lily include:
- Westport Queen Duvet Cover $318 (Orig. $398)
- Riviera Counter Stool $270 (Orig. $338)
- Terrace Dining Table $2,878 (Orig. $3,598)
- Hayden Swivel Chair $1,908 (Orig. $2,198)
- Hanging Rattan Chair $398 (Orig. $498)
- Priano Round Tray $62 (Orig. $85)
- …and even more deals…
