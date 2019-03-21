Serena & Lily The Spring Design Event takes 20% off sitewide: dining, decor & more

Serena & Lily’s The Spring Design Event takes 20% off everything with code INSPO at checkout. Shipping charges apply and vary per order. The Westport Queen Duvet Cover is a stunning option and the blue and white stripes will be timeless to use for years to come. It’s on the pricey side at $318 and originally retailed at $398; however, Serena & Lily is known for its high quality and durability. Also, be sure to pick up the Goose Duvet Insert that’s on sale from $238 for the lightweight version. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from Serena & Lily include: