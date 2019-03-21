Upgrade to Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 w/ Type Cover for $999 (Reg. $1,300), more from $320

Microsoft is offering its Surface Pro 6 i5/8GB/256GB in Black with bundled Type Cover for $999 shipped. Also at Best Buy. For comparison, it normally retails for over $1,300. Surface Pro 6 is a great portable machine as it can function either as a laptop or tablet. Plus, if you’re into drawing, you can use your savings and pick up the Surface Pen and have an active stylus for doodling or sketching. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Other laptops on sale:

Surface Pro 6 features:

  • Powerful connectivity with USB 3.0
  • Windows 10 operating system
  • 12.3″ widescreen with 2736 x 1824 resolution
  • 256GB internal storage plus microSD slot
  • Quad-core processor
  • Dual cameras for photos and face-to-face chat 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera with autofocus and windows hello.
