Cruise at up to 18 MPH w/ SWAGTRON’s Swagger Elite Electric Scooter + gift card: $299 ($365 value)

Trusted retailer Zake.com (93% positive lifetime feedback) via Newegg is offering the SWAGTRON Swagger Elite Portable and Foldable Electric Scooter for $299 shipped when you use the code 60XTRAOFF at checkout. Plus, you’re getting a bonus $15 Newegg gift card with your purchase. Regularly $350, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked historically for this and is the best available. If you don’t have a long way to go to get to work or school, this is a great mode of transportation. With a top speed of 18 MPH and a maximum range of 11 miles on a charge, you’ll be cruising around town in style. Rated 3.5/5 stars and SWAGTRON is well-reviewed at Amazon.

SWAGTRON Swagger Elite Portable Scooter features: