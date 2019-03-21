Cruise at up to 18 MPH w/ SWAGTRON’s Swagger Elite Electric Scooter + gift card: $299 ($365 value)

Trusted retailer Zake.com (93% positive lifetime feedback) via Newegg is offering the SWAGTRON Swagger Elite Portable and Foldable Electric Scooter for $299 shipped when you use the code 60XTRAOFF at checkout. Plus, you’re getting a bonus $15 Newegg gift card with your purchase. Regularly $350, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked historically for this and is the best available. If you don’t have a long way to go to get to work or school, this is a great mode of transportation. With a top speed of 18 MPH and a maximum range of 11 miles on a charge, you’ll be cruising around town in style. Rated 3.5/5 stars and SWAGTRON is well-reviewed at Amazon.

SWAGTRON Swagger Elite Portable Scooter features:

  • Portable and foldable – the 27.5 lbs e-scooter collapses for easy storage in car trunks and closets, beneath subway seats, and inside other compact spaces
  • Have Power, Will Travel – The 250W electric hub motor allows for speeds up to 15 – 18 miles per hour (29 kilometers per hour)* and rolling over inclines as steep as 20 degrees.
  • Charge and Go – Recharge the power scooter’s Li-ion battery in 3.5 hours for 6~12 miles of travel. (Please note that the actual mileage may vary depending on the weights, speeds and terrains.)
  • Built to Last – The Swagger 5 motor scooter features a rugged aluminum frame capable of supporting riders up to 320 pounds (145 kilograms).
  • IMPORTANT: Check tire pressure regularly. Low Tire Pressure Drastically reduces speed & range. 28psi Recommended.

