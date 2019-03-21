Check your tire’s pressure w/ 2 of these digital gauges for $10.50 Prime shipped

Tack-life (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers a 2-pack of its Digital Tire Pressure Gauges for $10.38 Prime shipped when you use the code MNLBIN9W at checkout. Regularly over $15, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. With this 2-pack you can put a digital tire pressure gauge in multiple cars so you can always check to see if you’re running low on air. Plus, the digital screen means you can easily read what your pressure is. Rated 4/5 stars.
For an old-fashioned design, check out this Milton Single Chuck Head Pencil Tire Pressure Gauge for $7 Prime shipped. Though it’s not a 2-pack and not digital, it’s a great alternative for the budget-minded.
Tacklife Digital Tire Pressure Gauge features:
- Nozzle sealed to valve stem for quick and accurate measurements; 4 settings with range: 3-100 PSI / 0.2-7.0 Bar / 0.2-7.0 Kgf/cm²or 20-700 Kpa; One button operation lets you switch among them freely
- Bright LED shows you exact reading instantly and clearly, eliminating the guesswork of analog gauges; Lighted nozzle and Built-in blue backlight provides ultimate visibility in low light or at night
- Lightweight and ergonomic design fits your hand comfortably; Pocked size fits in your glove box or center console; Features a soft and non-slip surface gives you sure grip and operate less fatigue, suitable for hands of both men and women
- Simply push controlling button to turn unit on, select your desired units; It will automatically shut off after 30s; Feel safe in knowing all your tyres on cars, motorcycles, trucks and bicycles with Schrader Valves