Check your tire’s pressure w/ 2 of these digital gauges for $10.50 Prime shipped

Tack-life (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers a 2-pack of its Digital Tire Pressure Gauges for $10.38 Prime shipped when you use the code MNLBIN9W at checkout. Regularly over $15, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. With this 2-pack you can put a digital tire pressure gauge in multiple cars so you can always check to see if you’re running low on air. Plus, the digital screen means you can easily read what your pressure is. Rated 4/5 stars.

For an old-fashioned design, check out this Milton Single Chuck Head Pencil Tire Pressure Gauge for $7 Prime shipped. Though it’s not a 2-pack and not digital, it’s a great alternative for the budget-minded.

