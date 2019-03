Amazon is offering its 20-inch Premium Hardside Spinner Luggage in Navy for $40.46 shipped. Other colors are available for up to a dollar or two more. That’s $19 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. Not only does this piece of luggage offer four spinner wheels, it also has a built-in TSA lock. The protective hard shell is polycarbonate, offering a solution that is both durable and flexible. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers.

If you’re looking for an option that will stand out a bit more, peek at Samsonite’s $39 Andante 22-inch Wheeled Duffle. You’ll have to trade four spinners for two, but like the Amazon luggage above, this solution features a retractable handle, and can also be carried as a traditional duffle bag.

AmazonBasics 20-inch Hardside Spinner features: