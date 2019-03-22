Crocs takes 30% off sitewide with deals from just $11 on spring sandals, clogs & more

For a limited time only, the Crocs 72-Hour Flash Sale is offering 30% off sitewide. Discount is applied in cart. Free shipping applies on orders of $35 or more. The unisex LiteRide Clogs are on sale for $25, which is down from their original rate of $55. These clogs will get you out of the door in a breeze with their slip-on design while their flexible base was designed to be supportive. They’re also cushioned for additional comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 700 reviews.
Our top picks for men include:
- LiteRide Mesh Slip-On Sneaker $42 (Orig. $60)
- LiteRide Clog $25 (Orig. $55)
- Offroad Sport Clog $28 (Orig. $40)
- Classic Flip Flops $11 (Orig. $25)
- LiteRide Pacer Sneaker $42 (Orig. $60)
Our top picks for women include:
- Sloane Slide Sandals $17 (Orig. $25)
- Capri IV Flip Flops $28 (Orig. $40)
- LiteRide Colorblock Racer $42 (Orig. $60)
- Leigh Sandal Wedge $38 (Orig. $55)
- Crocs Freesail Chelsea Boot $35 (Orig. $50)
UGG Closet is back! Save up to 75% on boots, sneakers, slippers & more from $20 https://t.co/H8OdHg66mk by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/5HQ2rkyUvL
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) March 21, 2019