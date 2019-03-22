Eddie Bauer’s Weekend Sale takes 40% off sitewide with deals from $12 + free shipping

Eddie Bauer’s Weekend Sale takes 40% off everything sitewide and 50% off select styles. Receive free shipping on all orders. The Radiator 1/2 Zip Pullover is an essential for spring hikes and it’s on sale for $30, which is 50% off the original rate. Its lightweight material is great for spring weather. Plus, it’s available in an array of color options and it’s very versatile to wear with a lot of bottoms. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers.
Our tops picks for men include:
- Revolution Short-Sleeve Shirt $18 (Orig. $30)
- Rainfoil Packable Jacket $59 (Orig. $99)
- Sandstron Soft Shell Jacket $59 (Orig. $99)
- Radiator 1/2 Zip Pullover $30 (Orig. $60)
- 3-Pack Solid Crew Socks $12 (Orig. $20)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Favorite Short-Sleeve Crew T-Shirt $13 (Orig. $25)
- Sun Valley Down Parka $179 (Orig. $279)
- Rainfoil Packable Jacket $59 (Orig. $99)
- Trail Tight Leggings $54 (Orig. $90)
- Microtherm Stormdown Vest $89 (Orig. $149)
- …and even more deals…
