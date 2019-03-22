Find new arrivals from Nordstrom Rack at up to 80% off: UGG, CALPAK, more

- Mar. 22nd 2019 8:50 am ET

from $25
0

Nordstrom Rack takes up to 80% off select apparel, shoes, and more in its New From Nordstrom Sale. Prices are as marked. Orders over $100 receive free delivery. The men’s Brooks Brothers Birdseye Knit Pullover can be worn year-round and styled with jeans, joggers or shorts alike. This pullover is currently on sale for $25, which is down from its original rate of $80. The pullover is also great for upcoming golf season with its stretch material and it can be easily layered. Find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

from $25

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Nordstrom rack

Nordstrom rack

About the Author