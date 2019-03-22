Pad & Quill’s 10.5-inch Leather iPad Air Case is yours for $93.50 today (nearly 25% off) + more

Pad & Quill is now offering its Oxford Leather iPad Air 10.5 Case for $109.95 shipped. However, code FAMILY15 at checkout will drop your total down to $93.45. Still listed as a pre-order, it will begin shipping “the week of March 31st.” Regularly up to $120 or so, this is nearly 25% off and a great way to grab a gorgeous leather case for your new iPad Air. Features include a built-in Apple Pencil holder, American full-grain bridle leather construction, elastic star closure, interior pockets and more. It also ships with a 25-year warranty and a 30-day money back promise. Head below for more details and some additional Pad & Quill deals still live.

The above code will also work on just about anything else Pad & Quill offers. However, your best bet here is to apply it to items that are already marked down. We have listed some notable examples of that below, but be sure to browse through the site for yourself if you’re looking for something particular.

Oxford Leather iPad Air 10.5 Case: