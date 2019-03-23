Keep your pet looking fresh with these professional hair clippers for $11 (Save $15)

- Mar. 23rd 2019 11:07 am ET

0

OptimMore (99% positive lifetime) via Amazon offers the OMORC Professional Pet Hair Clippers for $10.99 Prime shipped when coupon code ZVXFHTG4 is applied at checkout, Regularly $26, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked. Whether your pet has long or short hair, these clippers will get the job done thanks to eight different comb attachments. A cordless design means you and your dog or cat won’t have to stumble over wires while grooming. A built-in rechargeable 2000mAh lithium-ion battery will provide up to four hours of use on a single charge. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Proper maintenance of your clippers is essential if you want to prevent the blades from dulling and keep your pet safe. Pick up a bottle of Wahl Clipper Oil for $2.50 to help your grooming tools last as long as possible.

OMORC Professional Pet Hair Clippers:

  •  Built-in 2000 mah Li-battery. Ultra-High Capacity provided 240 minutes of cordless operating after 3 hours fully charged.
  • Copper-axis motor provide lower but faster vibration, the clippers work noise lower 58 db. Help your pets feel at ease, no scare, no harm
  • The fine-tuning knob offers five level of length (0.8-2mm)for precise adjustment on hair length. You can control the dog grooming clippers more easily.
  • With 8 combs from 3mm to 15mm, Left Oblique, Right Oblique, Thinning, you can customize your favorite hairstyle for your pets, even the new beginner

