The 6-quart Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer can feed the whole family, now $70 (Reg. $100+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker (DFAF455GBBK01) in various colors for $69.99 shipped. Originally $130, it has sold for closer to $100 lately and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in all colors. It features a 6-quart capacity, uses little to no oil, has an auto shut-off and minimizes cooking smells throughout the house. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
This is quite a large capacity for an air fryer like this. Even the usually affordable Gourmia option goes for $100 at Best Buy. However, if you’re looking for something smaller, consider the Dash Compact Air Fryer or this BELLA option at just $40.
Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer:
- Healthier fried food: Dash deluxe air fryer uses air crisp technology (instead of oil) to help reduce added fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food (no more residual smell hours after you’ve eaten)
- 6 quart capacity: the perfect appliance for picky eaters, large families, entertaining, or those who have busy schedules. 6Qt basket is larger, and makes an abundance of appetizers, desserts, chicken wings, French fries, even baked goods, and all within minutes of setting the timer – it couldn’t be easier!
- Quick + easy: short on time? simply load the large 6 qt capacity fryer basket, set the temp, and set the timer. Your food comes out crispy, guaranteed, every time. And in less time than it takes to pre-heat your oven, making it more Energy efficient