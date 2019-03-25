Cole Haan End of Season Sale offers up to 70% off dress shoes, boots & more + free shipping

The Cole Haan End of Season Sale takes up to 70% off select styles including dress shoes, boots and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free ground shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the men’s Nantucket Deck Slip-On Sneakers at $90. For comparison, these sneakers were originally priced at $130. This style will be a go-to in your casual wardrobe and can be paired with jeans, shorts or khakis alike. They’re also available in two color options for versatility.

For women, one of our top picks is the Winnie Grand Booties that are on sale for $120 and originally were priced at $250. They’re a timeless style that you can wear for years to come and their block heel will make walking effortless. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

