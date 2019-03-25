Fitbit Charge 2 tracks heart rate, activity, and delivers notifications for $80 shipped (Save $50)

Verizon is offering the Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband for $79.99 shipped. That’s about $50 off the going rate from Amazon and beats the lowest price we’ve tracked there by $10. This Fitbit makes tracking steps, distance, calories burned, floors climbed, and active minutes straight-forward and simple. A splash-proof design means that you won’t need to fret when accidents happen. Its OLED display can display call, text, and calendar notifications, helping you cut back on smartphone screen time. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Significantly cut cost when you ditch the Fitbit brand for Xiaomi’s Mi Band 3 at $34. It offers similar activity tracking performance and even includes sleep monitoring. While it allows users to reject calls from their wrist, it isn’t capable of delivering text notifications like the Fitbit above.

Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband features: