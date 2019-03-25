Sperry’s Stock up for Spring Sale takes 25% off its favorite warm-weather styles from $44 shipped

Sperry’s Stock up for Spring Sale takes 25% off select favorites including boat shoes, slip-on sneakers and more. Prices are as marked. Get free shipping on all orders.
The men’s Kennedy Penny Loafers are a timeless option that are marked down to $97. These shoes will be a go-to in your wardrobe whether you’re heading to work or out for casual events. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $130. Plus, these shoes feature a rubber outsole for added traction.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Kennedy Penny Loafer $97 (Orig. $130)
- Kennedy Oxford $97 (Orig. $130)
- Gold Cup Kittale Slip On Sneaker $119 (Orig. $160)
- Gold Cup Exeter Tassel Loafer $134 (Orig. $180)
- Captain’s CVO Sneaker $44 (Orig. $60)
The most notable deals for women include:
- Crest Vibe Confetti Sneaker $44 (Orig. $60)
- Seaport Levy Loafer $67 (Orig. $90)
- Oasis Dock Knit Boat Shoe $74 (Orig. $100)
- Captain’s CVO Sneaker $44 (Orig. $60)
- Oasis Canal Canvas Boat Shoe $59 (Orig. $80)
