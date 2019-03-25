Timbuk2’s sitewide sale takes 30% off MacBook backpacks, luggage & more + free shipping

For two days only, Timbuk2 is offering 30% off sitewide (excludes sale items) with promo code SAVE30 at checkout. Free shipping applies on all orders. The Authority Laptop Backpack will be a go-to in your everyday routine and it features a 17-inch laptop sleeve. It’s also on sale for $90, which is the lowest rate we’ve seen and originally it was priced at $129. This backpack includes cushioned shoulder straps, mesh breathable material and a water-bottle pocket. It also comes in an array of color options. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:
- Authority Laptop Backpack $90 (Orig. $129)
- Jet Set Convertible Backpack $174 (Orig. $249)
- Spire Laptop Backpack $69 (Orig. $99)
- Launch Backpack $111 (Orig. $159)
- Muttmover Light Backpack $111 (Orig. $159)
- …and even more deals…
