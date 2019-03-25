Lounge in a Vivere Double Cotton Hammock w/ solid pine stand for $180 (Reg. up to $240)

For today only, Woot is offering the Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Solid Pine Arc Stand for $179.99. Amazon Prime members will receive free shipping and avoid the $6 delivery fee. Regularly up to $240 or so, some color options sell for as much as $299 at Amazon. Home Depot is currently charging $188 for the natural white and it goes for up to $214 at Walmart. Along with the 1-year warranty, it features a double 100% cotton bed hammock with a 8-foot solid pine base. It has 450-pound capacity and is height adjustable. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the gorgeous wood base isn’t doing it for you, the actual Vivere hammocks can be had for much less on their own. Or consider the highly-rated Unigear options from just $24 Prime shipped or less.

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock:

  • Includes a Vivere double 100% cotton bed hammock with superior long lasting polyester end strings and 8′ solid pine stand
  • Ideal for your patio, deck or balcony
  • Easily adjustable hammock hooks allow you to decide how low or high you want to lay
  • Accommodates two adults, 450-pound capacity
  • Made with fsc-certified lumber
