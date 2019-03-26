American Eagle refreshes your wardrobe with deals from $8 on jeans, outerwear & more

American Eagle takes 60% off all of its clearance with deals from $8. Prices are as marked. Shipping charges apply and vary per order. A standout from this sale is the men’s Fleece Joggers that are available for just $20 and are very on-trend for this season. For comparison, these joggers were originally priced at $50. These comfortable pants look great with sweatshirts, T-shirts and more.
For women, the Button-Front Camisole is an excellent layering piece for spring and summer. It’s currently on sale for $8, which is down from its original rate of $20. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Funnel Neck Sweatshirt $22 (Orig. $55)
- Fleece Jogger $20 (Orig. $50)
- Long Sleeve Henley Shirt $10 (Orig. $30)
- Flannel Button Down Shirt $12 (Orig. $40)
- Next Slim Straight Jeans $20 (Orig. $50)
Our top picks for women include:
- Button-Front Camisole $8 (Orig. $20)
- Striped V-Neck Shirt $10 (Orig. $25)
- Classic Raglan Pullover $16 (Orig. $40)
- Long-Sleeve Embroidered Blouse $15 (Orig. $50)
- The Dream Jegging $50 (Orig. $90)
