American Eagle refreshes your wardrobe with deals from $8 on jeans, outerwear & more

American Eagle takes 60% off all of its clearance with deals from $8. Prices are as marked. Shipping charges apply and vary per order. A standout from this sale is the men’s Fleece Joggers that are available for just $20 and are very on-trend for this season. For comparison, these joggers were originally priced at $50. These comfortable pants look great with sweatshirts, T-shirts and more.

For women, the Button-Front Camisole is an excellent layering piece for spring and summer. It’s currently on sale for $8, which is down from its original rate of $20. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: