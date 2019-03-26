Pick up a 2-pack of Babyganics SPF 50 Sunscreen for $11 before the next family outing (Reg. $20)

Amazon offers the Babyganics Baby Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 6-ounce Bottle 2-Pack for $11.37 Prime shipped. Just check out with Subscribe & Save and clip the on-page coupon. It’s around $20 for a pair of these sprays at Target after shipping; pickup is extremely limited. Meanwhile, Walmart charges $10 per bottle. This is the lowest price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Warmer days ahead mean more trips outside. Whether you’re off to the beach or the park, make sure your little one is protected from the sun’s harmful rays. This sunscreen is formulated with plant-based ingredients and water resistant for up to 80 minutes. Note: be sure to cancel Subscribe & Save to avoid future shipments at higher rates. Over 500 Amazon reviewers have rated it 4.1/5 stars.

Don’t forget to keep your child’s skin free from insect bites. Grab a bottle of Babyganics Natural Insect Repellent for $3.50. It’s DEET free.

Babyganics Baby Sunscreen SPF 50: