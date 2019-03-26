This AirPrint-enabled AiO Canon printer is perfect for your budget-friendly setup at $35 (Reg. $50)

Walmart is currently offering the Canon PIXMA MX490 Wireless Printer with AirPrint for $35 shipped. This is a match for our last mention and about $15 under the going rate for similar printers at Amazon. With its AirPrint-capability, you can easily send a document or photo from your phone to this printer in an instant. Plus, not only can you print, but you’ll be able to copy, scan, and fax with this all-in-one. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

This 50-sheet Photo Paper Plus pack for $5 Prime shipped is a must-have. You’ll be able to print photos at home and save both time and money when creating physical copies of your favorite memories.

Canon PIXMA MX490 AirPrint Printer features:

Get more with the Canon PIXMA MX490 Wireless Office Printer/Copier/Scanner/Fax Machine. Print from more locations than ever with the MX490 with its outstanding connectivity options. With Google Cloud Print and AirPrint, you can print wirelessly from a compatible smartphone or tablet from virtually anywhere around the office. The wireless all-in-one printer is loaded with time saving features, including a fully integrated automatic document feeder that holds up to 20 sheets. Follow set-up and printing instructions on the 2.5″ LCD screen while utilizing the built-in wireless LAN connectivity.

