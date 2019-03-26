Foot Locker spruces up your kicks with Nike, adidas, ASICS & more: 20% off orders of $99+

Foot Locker is offering 20% off orders of $99 or more with code SPRING20 at checkout. Score deals on Nike, adidas, ASICS and other name brands. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more with code IPFL2R52 but remember that you can only use one coupon per order. The men’s Nike Epic React Flyknit Sneakers are on sale for $100, which is $50 off the original rate. These shoes are great for training, running, casual events and more. Their lightweight design allows you to mimic your natural stride and their cushioned insole adds comfort. A similar option is the Nike Air Max Plus, that’s also on sale for $128 and originally priced at $160. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: