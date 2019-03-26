Under Armour’s 24-oz. Stainless Steel Bottle hits the Amazon low at $15 (Reg. $28+)

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Dominate 24-ounce Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Bottle with Flip Top Lid in Indigo for $14.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While Amazon’s listing isn’t shipping for a few weeks, this deal is also matched in Best Buy’s Deals of the Day with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly up to $28 or more, this is the lowest price we can find. It can keep your beverages cold for 20 hours, features one handed operation, has a stainless steel exterior and comes with a clip on carry loop. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Amazon customers.

Another great option is the Contigo AUTOSEAL Chill Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $11.89 Prime shipped. This one also comes with a stainless steel exterior but it does have a slightly smaller capacity. You can also save even more with the plastic 24-ounce Contigo AUTOSPOUT Straw Ashland Water Bottle for $10 Prime shipped.

Under Armour 24 Ounce Stainless Steel Bottle: