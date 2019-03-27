Brooks Brothers has deals from $39 with 25% off sale items during its Wardrobe Event

- Mar. 27th 2019 10:16 am ET

25% off
The Brooks Brothers The Wardrobe Event takes 25% off select men’s styles. It’s also offering three men’s shirts for $169. Prices are as marked. Free standard shipping applies on orders of $250 or more.

The men’s Merino Wool Texture Half-Zip is a luxurious piece you can wear year-round. Originally it was priced at $178, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $107. It would also look wonderful paired with the Gingham Broadcloth Sport Shirt that’s marked down to $39 and originally was priced at $50. Find the rest of our top picks from Brooks Brothers below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

