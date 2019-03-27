Brooks Brothers has deals from $39 with 25% off sale items during its Wardrobe Event

The Brooks Brothers The Wardrobe Event takes 25% off select men’s styles. It’s also offering three men’s shirts for $169. Prices are as marked. Free standard shipping applies on orders of $250 or more.
The men’s Merino Wool Texture Half-Zip is a luxurious piece you can wear year-round. Originally it was priced at $178, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $107. It would also look wonderful paired with the Gingham Broadcloth Sport Shirt that’s marked down to $39 and originally was priced at $50. Find the rest of our top picks from Brooks Brothers below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Performance Series Feeder Stripe Polo Shirt $52 (Orig. $70)
- Saxxon Wool Bird’s-Eye 1818 Suit $599 (Orig. $1,298)
- Merino Wool Textured Half-Zip $107 (Orig. $178)
- Regent Fit Navy Plaid Sport Coat $298 (Orig. $498)
- Gingham Broadcloth Sport Shirt $39 (Orig. $50)
Our top picks for women include:
- Tartan Twill Ruffle-Collar Blouse $59 (Orig. $118)
- Wool-Blend Bell-Sleeve Sheath Dress $119 (Orig. $158)
- Striped Cotton Poplin Pajamas $49 (Orig. $98)
- Two-Tone Leather Block Heel Sandals $124 (Orig. $248)
- Anchor-Embroidered Leather Flats $99 (Orig. $148)
Our favorite men's shorts for spring under $50: J.Crew, Lululemon, Nike, more https://t.co/PEdzmtLKjm by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/a9R4SejRPH
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) March 26, 2019