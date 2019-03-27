Express offers 40% off sitewide to refresh your spring wardrobe with deals from $18

For a limited time only, Express takes 40% off sitewide, including sale items. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Slim Supersoft Short Sleeve T-Shirt that’s available for just $18, which is down from its original rate of $30. This basic T-shirt will be a go-to in your wardrobe and it can be worn with an array of outfits. Plus, the three button placket is a huge trend for this season and it comes in multiple color options. Head below for more of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Classic 4-Way Stretch Jeans $53 (Orig. $88)
- Wrinkle-Resistant Performance Dress Shirt $42 (Orig. $70)
- Extra Slim Gray Suit $196 (Orig. $326)
- Slim Supersoft Short Sleeve Henley Tee $18 (Orig. $30)
- Classic 10-inch Flat Front Shorts $36 (Orig. $60)
Our top picks for women include:
- Mid-Rise Dark Wash Skinny Jeans $48 (Orig. $80)
- V-Neck Tie-Waist Jumpsuit $53 (Orig. $88)
- Off the Shoulder Ruffle Romper $36 (Orig. $60)
- Tweed Columnist Dress Pants $48 (Orig. $80)
- Striped Wide Placket Cardigan $36 (Orig. $60)
