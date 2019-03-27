Joe’s New Balance Run & Walk Sale takes up to 50% off shoes that will get you moving from $42

Joe’s New Balance Run & Walk Sale has discounts of up to 50% off select footwear to get you moving. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Knit Shoes are perfect for spring runs and they’re on sale for $51, down from $89. Even better, this style is available in a women’s version for the same price. Their cushioned insole provides additional comfort and they’re lightweight. Plus, both styles are available in an array of color options. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Knit $51 (Orig. $85)
- 510v4 Train Running Shoes $42 (Orig. $70)
- Fresh Foam Lazr Luxe Sneaker $66 (Orig. $110)
- Fresh Foam Kaymin Shoes $45 (Orig. $75)
- FuelCore Rush v3 Sneakers $60 (Orig. $100)
Our top picks for women include:
- Fresh Foam 1165 Pink Ribbon $60 (Orig. $100)
- REVlite 24 Running Shoes $39 (Orig. $65)
- Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Knit $51 (Orig. $85)
- Fresh Foam Kaymin $45 (Orig. $75)
- 860v8 Running Shoes $75 (Orig. $125)
