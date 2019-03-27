Make your house smell like lemons with these Mrs. Meyer’s candles: 2 for $11 (Reg. $20)

Amazon offers the Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Scented Soy Lemon Verbena 7.2-ounce Candle 2-pack for $11.01 Prime shipped. Clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save to see this price. Walmart charges around $10 per candle. Regularly close to $20, that’s the best price we’ve ever tracked for a pair of these candles at Amazon. For further comparison, we saw a 2-pack in another scent for $2 more last month. These candles are made from soy and vegetable wax. Each one has a wick that can burn for up to 35 hours. Note: Cancel Subscribe & Save to avoid subsequent shipments at higher rates. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Need a new lighter or two? You can pick up a pair of BIC Multi-Purpose Classic Edition Lighters for $8. They’re child-resistant and feature long wands to help keep your hands safe when lighting your candles.
Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Scented Candle:
- Made from renewable ingredients like soy wax and vegetable wax
- Nonmetal, lead-free candle wick burns for 35 hours for a long-lasting lemon verbena scent
- Garden-fresh lemon verbena has a light, refreshingly mild citrus scent
- Comes in a recyclable glass candle jar – makes for an easy gift
- Mrs. Meyer’s produces cruelty free candles. None of our products are tested on animals