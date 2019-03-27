Make your house smell like lemons with these Mrs. Meyer’s candles: 2 for $11 (Reg. $20)

- Mar. 27th 2019 3:48 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Scented Soy Lemon Verbena 7.2-ounce Candle 2-pack for $11.01 Prime shipped. Clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save to see this price. Walmart charges around $10 per candle. Regularly close to $20, that’s the best price we’ve ever tracked for a pair of these candles at Amazon. For further comparison, we saw a 2-pack in another scent for $2 more last month. These candles are made from soy and vegetable wax. Each one has a wick that can burn for up to 35 hours. Note: Cancel Subscribe & Save to avoid subsequent shipments at higher rates. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Need a new lighter or two? You can pick up a pair of BIC Multi-Purpose Classic Edition Lighters for $8. They’re child-resistant and feature long wands to help keep your hands safe when lighting your candles. 

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Scented Candle:

  • Made from renewable ingredients like soy wax and vegetable wax
  • Nonmetal, lead-free candle wick burns for 35 hours for a long-lasting lemon verbena scent
  • Garden-fresh lemon verbena has a light, refreshingly mild citrus scent
  • Comes in a recyclable glass candle jar – makes for an easy gift
  • Mrs. Meyer’s produces cruelty free candles. None of our products are tested on animals

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Mrs. Meyer's

About the Author