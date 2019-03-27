Put the finishing touches on your projects w/ Dremel’s rotary tool for $51 (Reg. $65)

Walmart is offering the Dremel 3000-N/18 Variable Speed Rotary Tool for $50.97 shipped. For comparison, Home Depot sells a similar setup for over $65 and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. The Dremel is perfect for doing finishing touches on your weekend projects this spring and summer. From doing detail work on wood to making sure the corner of your project is perfectly smooth, this kit can do it all. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you don’t need the Dremel namesake, check out the highly-rated WEN 2307 Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit with 100-Piece Accessories for $15 Prime shipped.

Dremel 3000-N/18 Rotary Tool features:

The Dremel 3000 is the result of upgrading our most popular rotary tool using user-requested features to improve the tools design and ergonomics. The tool also features the EZ Twist nose cap with an integrated wrench that allows the nose cap to be used as a wrench to tighten accessories and eliminates the need for a separate wrench. A more efficient fan design and side vents provide a cooler running tool making it comfortable for extended periods of use. The ability to use all existing Dremel rotary tool accessories and most attachments let the 3000 complete a wide range of applications including cutting, grinding, sanding, carving and polishing a variety of materials.

