Put the finishing touches on your projects w/ Dremel’s rotary tool for $51 (Reg. $65)

Walmart is offering the Dremel 3000-N/18 Variable Speed Rotary Tool for $50.97 shipped. For comparison, Home Depot sells a similar setup for over $65 and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. The Dremel is perfect for doing finishing touches on your weekend projects this spring and summer. From doing detail work on wood to making sure the corner of your project is perfectly smooth, this kit can do it all. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you don’t need the Dremel namesake, check out the highly-rated WEN 2307 Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit with 100-Piece Accessories for $15 Prime shipped.

Dremel 3000-N/18 Rotary Tool features: