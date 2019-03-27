Add this rustic leather Apple Watch band to your collection for $7 Prime shipped (50% off), more

- Mar. 27th 2019 2:23 pm ET

top4cus (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Leather Apple Watch Band for $6.99 Prime shipped when coupon code BAOLIEW5 has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $7 off the current rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked for this band. This leather offering brings a rustic look to your collection with light brown stitching along the edges. There are multiple sizes available to accommodate all Apple Watch generations. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

We also spotted that Secbolt (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is selling its Stainless Steel Band for $18.75 Prime shipped when using code 6F6FJ6ST at checkout. That’s a $9 savings compared to the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

top4cus Leather Apple Watch Band features:

  • Rustic style. Stylish genuine leather surface suits different looks, perfect for any occasion.
  • Full Grain Top Genuine Leather Adopted, durable and flexible, unique pattern.
  • 6.3”-7.9” inch length, delicate straight thread design on stainless steel buckle

